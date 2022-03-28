Bavarian Podcast Works S4E28: Is Hansi Flick copying Nagelsmann’s setup, previewing Netherlands vs Germany, is Mazraoui worth the money, and more!

We’re halfway done with the international break and there’s not much for Bayern Munich fans to talk about at the moment. Good thing Germany exists, or we’d have to cancel this podcast. Hansi Flick just beat Israel 2-0 with a bunch of fringe players on the National Team, and with it being a World Cup year and the Netherlands game left to play, there’s a lot to talk about. Of course, there were some transfer rumors too.

In this episode, Tom and Ineednoname discuss:

Germany’s weird setup against Israel.

How individual players performed, especially guys like Havertz, Werner, Musiala, Raum, and Schlotterbeck.

Did Hansi Flick copy Julian Nagelsmann back-three style setup with Germany?

How will Hansi Flick line up the defense in Qatar? Who plays at right-back? Does Hansi have a problem with Baku?

What kind of a setup will we see for the Netherlands game? Should Julian Weigl keep playing for Germany?

Is Noussair Mazraoui worth the money Bayern are offering?

Bayern Munich’s newfound relationship with Raiola and how that affects transfers going forward.

Why Matthias Ginter doesn’t seem like a serious target for Bayern.

How Mazraoui would be used by Nagelsmann.

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.