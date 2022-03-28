Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona in agreement on deal?; Bayern eyeing Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku?; Barca wants Mo Salah, too; PSG also scoping Lukaku; and MORE!

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has — allegedly — agreed to a deal with FC Barcelona.

Sounds fishy, right? Let’s check the details as compiled by Forbes:

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has agreed terms with FC Barcelona to join the La Liga club next season, according to reports. This has been claimed by Sport Italia on Saturday, who say that the 33-year-old Poland captain has an agreement in principle with the Catalans. Barca’s interest in Lewandowski began to be taken seriously this week during the international break.

I mean, there is nothing like when a Polish player for a German team agrees to a deal with a Spanish club and it is reported on by the Italian media.

I guess if Lewandowski really does leave for FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich had better start looking at contingency plans. Per one report, the Bavarians are considering Chelsea FC striker Romelu Lukaku:

When Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea last summer in a club-record deal worth €115 million deal, a lot was expected of the striker. After all, he had just led Inter Milan to the Serie A title triumph under Antonio Conte and had unfinished business at Stamford Bridge. Inter Milan have been naturally linked with a move for their former striker, but Fichajes has come out with a report claiming that three other European giants are vying to sign the former Manchester United ace. As per the Spanish outlet, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all in a transfer tussle to sign Lukaku in the summer transfer window.

It is not just Bayern Munich that wants Lukaku, however. Paris Saint-Gemain also wants the former Inter Milan star:

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to offer Romelu Lukaku out of Chelsea after his challenging return season at Stamford Bridge. Football Insider claim the Ligue 1 leaders expect to lose Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer this summer and are therefore stepping up efforts to source a replacement.

After Bayern Munich trounced Union Berlin 4-0 last weekend, the squad headed off for an international break. While some players reported to their respective countries for duty, some others are working to get healthy for the stretch run of the season.

This break could not have come at a better time for the Bavarians — especially because there was ample for us to discuss, even without a game on the docket. Here is what we have on tap for this week’s podcast:

The good timing of the international break for Bayern Munich, Germany’s slate of games, and why it will still be interesting to watch.

Why Oliver Kahn’s new hands-on approach was needed and why a cup of coffee or a pint of beer are always a god way to strengthen relationships.

Liverpool and FC Barcelona’s interest in Robert Lewandowski and why Bayern Munich should be wary of what Jurgen Klopp can offer (not just a big salary).

Marcel Sabitzer’s uncertain future and why it might make sense for both sides to move on.

Why Bayern Munich should pass on Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch and start pushing money toward positions that the club has a more pertinent need for next season.

FC Barcelona could get into the bidding for Liverpool’s Mo Salah:

Barcelona have identified Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah as a top transfer target, according to Sport. With Salah in the final 18 months of his contract at Anfield and yet to agree fresh terms with Liverpool, the La Liga club sense an opportunity to swoop for the Egypt international.

Last summer, Bayern Munich was linked heavily with Denzel Dumfries and now, Julian Nagelsmann would — allegedly — like to bring right-back to Bavaria: