Bayern Munich to bring back its World Squad for 2022

Bayern Munich is bringing back its World Squad competition where it will select a group of U-19 footballers with hopes of making it big.

“The Bayern World Squad project has developed successfully in just its first year,” said sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic, as captured by Bundesliga.com. “We’re very much looking forward to seeing gifted youngsters from all over the world. In José Mulato from Colombia, whose development we’re following closely as part of our cooperation with FC Dallas, one of the players from last year has already been handed a professional contract, and many of the other players are on the radar of their respective youth national teams since the World Squad. It’s an excellent springboard.”

The first iteration was extremely popular and Bayern Munich’s marketing head, Andreas Jung, was eager to bring it back.

“We’re very happy with how phenomenally the Bayern World Squad project has developed. With this initiative, Bayern and Volkswagen want to promote talented youth players from around the world, give individuals a chance from regions that are sometimes structurally weak, and generally contribute to a cultural exchange,” said Jung. “Talents from different nations with different cultural backgrounds, united through FC Bayern – this international flagship project is another example of the central values of our club: diversity, tolerance and cohesion.”

Per the release, players born in 2004 or 2005 who would like to become a member of the World Squad can submit an application video to Bayern Munich. The video should be no more than 90 seconds in length and should focus on a player’s individual skills. The application form, terms and conditions of participation, and additional information on the evaluation criteria can be found at the following link: fcbayern.com/worldsquad

The first season of the World Squad was documented on video. Bayern Munich plans to take that approach once more. The series is expected to be released in the fall of 2022.