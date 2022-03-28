Kingsley Coman unafraid of injuries, happy with commitment to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman would be the the first to admit that his injury history is a thorn in his side.

The years of racking up those missed days, however, have not put a bit of fear in the Frenchman as to what might happen next.

“No, you get used to it. The knocks I take make me want to dribble and provoke even more. There are situations where I do it less often. Having had a lot of injuries I know that not all knocks are good to take. But that’s part of the job,” said Coman.

The 2019/20 Champions League hero was also happy to be able to lock into a new deal with Bayern Munich through 2027. The 25-year-old was happy to see all of the transfer rumors put to rest.

Still, people are always asking if he will eventually move on and the Frenchman does not want to hear any of that noise.

“I’ve just renewed — my new contract hasn’t even started yet. At the moment, this is irrelevant. If I extended until 2027, it’s because I’m really involved in the club’s project,” Coman said. “If we win three Champions League titles in a row, maybe then I’ll consider going somewhere else.”