Germany vs Israel: 2022 International Friendly full coverage

The game’s already over and Germany won 2-0, but this is here for posterity in case some future historian wants to know how the match played out. A friendly against Israel isn’t a big deal and Hansi Flick mostly used it to test out some of the fringe players in the setup, but Jamal Musiala was great so at least we can be happy about that.

Other players we got to see were Nico Schlotterbeck in the NT setup (important for both Bayern Munich and Dortmund fans who want to evaluate him before a transfer), backup keepers like Marc Andre ter Stegen and Kevin Trapp, as well as the return of Julian Weigl after disappearing off the face of the earth a few seasons back.

