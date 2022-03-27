Germany Watch: Hansi Flick’s plans for the World Cup

Hansi Flick has managed to turn things around for Germany’s national team, and the fans can feel it too. Since he became coach of the national team, Germany won seven times out of seven matches. And his down-to-earth approach is also making the fans believe in this team!

After the embarrassing preliminary round exit at the 2018 World Cup and another failure in the Nations League, the national team is finally looking strong again. So far, Hansi Flick has done an amazing job. “We have taken advantage of the spirit of optimism,” says Flick of the positive development, “the fans honor what is happening with the team.”

According to Sport Bild, Hansi Flick had a long phone talk with Leon Goretzka, Mats Hummels, and Marco Reus, and explained to them his plans for the World Cup. He gave them this week to get back to shape and work on their comebacks.

Flick also had to explain to Julian Brandt that he is fighting for the spot with PSG’s Julian Draxler — this time, Draxler won, but he told Brandt that it’s still possible for him to get the initial call-up next time if he performs well.

Flick also called up Mainz’s Anton Stach for the first time, which caught many, and even the player, by surprise. Flick also talked with Arsenal’s Bernd Leno that Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp will get the call up for the matches against Israel and the Netherlands. Leno has seen little first-team action recently.

Hansi Flick is very organized and is taking care of everyone and everything. According to the latest reports, he is convincing the DFB to get the contract with the “Meydan Hotel”, which is very close to the training center. The former Bayern Munich coach is not only trying to get everyone in great physical shape, but he is trying to acclimatize the squad before the World Cup starts.