Joshua Zirkzee doesn’t sound like he wants to return to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich loanee Joshua Zirkzee is enjoying a strong season in Belgium with Anderlecht.

So far this season, Zirkzee has tallied 15 goals and 9 assists in 38 games across all competitions as he seeks to re-establish himself as a legitimate prospect.

The ample time on the pitch sounds like it has given Zirkzee reason to think about what is best for his future — and that does not necessarily mean a return to Bayern Munich.

“I don’t think it makes much sense to go back to Bayern after a season in which I play a lot. I just want to play and after this season I will see where that is best and then I will also talk to Bayern,” Zirkzee told Dutch outlet NOS. “We will only talk again after the season. I take my minutes here and that was my goal.”

Bayern Munich would assuredly be okay with selling Zirkzee if a buyer was willing to pay a fair fee, but it remains to be seen if one will be able to pay what the club wants — which is rumored to be in the neighborhood of €10 million.