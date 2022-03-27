Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Germany vs. Israel; Matthias Ginter getting impatient with Bayern, looking toward Inter Milan?; Bayern, Dortmund, PSG, Liverpool, Arsenal, City, United, Newcastle, eyeing Moussa Diaby;

With no Bayern Munich matches this weekend, the BFW community Germany shook off some cobwebs to down Israel 2-0 in a match that left some fans feeling uneasy, but the contest’s ultimate purpose had little to do with the result. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

The critics came hard after Timo Werner and Kai Havertz — and rightfully so. The Chelsea FC duo wasn’t great, but they did account for both Germany goals. This Germany team is — in many ways — still a work in progress, but also a squad that is built not to be centered around one or two players. In an odd way, these kind of games are exactly what Germany needs to figure out what kind of team it will be under Hansi Flick. There will be some failures along the way, but the ability of Werner and Havertz to rebound and score says a lot about the resilience of the twosome.

Jamal Musiala was great, wasn’t he? The kid just gets better and better. I can’t really think of a country with two more exciting players for the future than Germany has with Musiala and Florian Wirtz (cue everyone naming two blokes from England, a pair of chaps from France, or two hosers from Canada).

The more I see of David Raum, the more I like him. The kid has “it” and looks like he is also a player whose career trajectory is continuing to go upward.

The Germany defense, as a whole, was really good. I like Nico Schlotterbeck...I think he is a player that Bayern Munich should look very closely at and consider (especially because I am predicting that Lucas Hernandez will not be re-signing with the club).

Kevin Trapp did well on that penalty. Credit to him for that.

This might be sacrilegious around these parts, but I don’t want Thomas Müller as the designated penalty taker.

There is just something about Flick that allows him to get the most out of his teams. Many people have credited his communications skills and ability to bond with players (including me!), but the guy just gets it. I believe whatever the ultimate potential that this group for Germany has, Fick will extract the most out of them. This group will not leave anything on the pitch at the 2022 World Cup.

Overall, Germany did what it needed to do. That’s all anyone really needed to see from this one.

Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter has been linked consistently to both Bayern Munich and Inter Milan over the past few months.

The Germany international, however, might be getting tired of waiting around for Bayern Munich to make its mind up on whether or not it will make him an offer:

As the Italian football newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reports, the talks are said to have stalled. Ginter is a topic for the Italian media because he is also linked with Inter Milan. The newspaper reports that Ginter is getting impatient because the team around sports director Hasan Salihamidzic at FC Bayern does not seem to be in complete agreement as to whether Ginter fits the profile. The former Dortmund and Freiburg player should only be a B solution if no other defender can be found - which in itself already expresses a lack of appreciation.

In an interview with RND (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Ginter seemed perplexed at why so many stories are breaking about his next move.

“I don’t know where the rumors that a move to Bayern is done are coming from. I haven’t made a decision on my future yet,” Ginter said. “It will probably take a few more weeks until a decision is made. Whether I’ll stay in Germany or move abroad? Everything’s still open. There are different options and I’m curious myself which one it will be in the end.”

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool FC, Arsenal FC, and Newcastle United are all allegedly in the mix for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby:

Diaby is under contract in Leverkusen until 2025. Bayer only paid 15 million euros to Paris St. Germain in 2019, but there are now completely different numbers in the room. transfermarkt.de puts Diaby’s market value at 55 million euros, the French trade journal L’Equipe even writes a transfer fee of 100 million euros. “It’s always nice to see numbers like that,” Diaby said. However, his job is not to talk about them, but “to give everything on the pitch, to help the team and continue to play well.” And where could the four-time French international end up? Sport.de writes about prominent names that have had an interest in Diaby in the past. The Spanish portal also mentions the names of FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund, as well as those of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool FC, Arsenal FC and Newcastle United.

Meh...I’ll take a pass on Diaby. I don’t see a pressing need for him at this stage.

After Bayern Munich trounced Union Berlin 4-0 last weekend, the squad headed off for an international break. While some players reported to their respective countries for duty, some others are working to get healthy for the stretch run of the season.

This break could not have come at a better time for the Bavarians — especially because there was ample for us to discuss, even without a game on the docket. Here is what we have on tap for this week’s podcast:

The good timing of the international break for Bayern Munich, Germany’s slate of games, and why it will still be interesting to watch.

Why Oliver Kahn’s new hands-on approach was needed and why a cup of coffee or a pint of beer are always a god way to strengthen relationships.

Liverpool and FC Barcelona’s interest in Robert Lewandowski and why Bayern Munich should be wary of what Jurgen Klopp can offer (not just a big salary).

Marcel Sabitzer’s uncertain future and why it might make sense for both sides to move on.

Why Bayern Munich should pass on Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch and start pushing money toward positions that the club has a more pertinent need for next season.

Marca recently published this takedown of Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale:

The Bale parasite comes from the cold and rains of Britain,. It settled in Spain, at Real Madrid, where, disguising its intentions, it first showed diligence and love for the grass, but soon its nature brought it to suck blood without giving anything in return. More than blood, it sucked, and sucked, the club’s euros. Unlike others of its species, like the flea, the louse, or the bedbug, the Bale parasite does not produce pain or sickness in its grass, but after sucking, between smiles and messing around, shows a tongue-in-cheek disrespect for that off which it lives. He laughs, claps, throws itself to the ground, sings, in a kind of humiliating ceremony, which, at least, finally comes to an end, like all misfortunes.

To his credit, Bale responded to the criticism after the Daily Mail ran a summary of the piece:

Flamengo is making a strong play for former Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal:

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arturo Vidal’s future, as the weeks go is further and further away from Inter. The Chilean is close to Flamengo, a club that has already been in touch with his entourage for some time to carry out the trade. Some rumors speak of a direct meeting between the club and the player in the past few hours, when his NT Chile played at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.