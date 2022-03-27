We’ll do it live, (bleep) it! Bayern Munich should sign Gareth Bale

Okay, okay ... let’s get the big question out of the way: Does Bavaria offer quality golf courses?

Yes.

Okay then, let’s get to it: Bayern Munich should sign Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale this summer.

But ... why?

Good question! Let’s take a look:

Bale would be a free transfer. The Welshman has already made a ton of money and might not require a huge salary. You could do a lot worse than having Bale to provide instant offense from your bench. At 33-years-old, Bale might not require ample playing time to keep him satisfied. let’s be honest, less playing time = more golfing time. Bale could buy into that. Bale clearly has something left in the tank. Bayern Munich could have very few experienced options on its bench next season. Bale could fill in as a striker or attacking midfielder if Julian Nagelsmann moves to a 3-4-2-1. Bale could also be an option at wing or forward should the manager opt to use a 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3, or 3-4-3. With Niklas Süle leaving in favor of Borussia Dortmund this summer, Thomas Müller needs a new golfing buddy. If we know anything, we know Bale is quite the linksman.

GARETH BALE! OUT OF THIS WORLD pic.twitter.com/JcNsViMiMp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 24, 2022

So there you have it, five valid reasons why this could work!

Would you do it?