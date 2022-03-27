We’ll do it live, (bleep) it! Bayern Munich should sign Gareth Bale

Okay, okay ... let’s get the big question out of the way: Does Bavaria offer quality golf courses?
Yes.
Okay then, let’s get to it: Bayern Munich should sign Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale this summer.
But ... why?
Good question! Let’s take a look:
- Bale would be a free transfer. The Welshman has already made a ton of money and might not require a huge salary. You could do a lot worse than having Bale to provide instant offense from your bench.
- At 33-years-old, Bale might not require ample playing time to keep him satisfied. let’s be honest, less playing time = more golfing time. Bale could buy into that.
- Bale clearly has something left in the tank.
- Bayern Munich could have very few experienced options on its bench next season. Bale could fill in as a striker or attacking midfielder if Julian Nagelsmann moves to a 3-4-2-1. Bale could also be an option at wing or forward should the manager opt to use a 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3, or 3-4-3.
- With Niklas Süle leaving in favor of Borussia Dortmund this summer, Thomas Müller needs a new golfing buddy. If we know anything, we know Bale is quite the linksman.
GARETH BALE! OUT OF THIS WORLD pic.twitter.com/JcNsViMiMp— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 24, 2022
So there you have it, five valid reasons why this could work!
Would you do it?
Poll
Would you like Bayern Munich to take a flier on Gareth Bale?
-
0%
Yes - LEEEEEEEERRRRRROOOOOOOOYYY JEEEEEEENNNNNNNKKKKKKKIIIIIINNNNNNS!
-
0%
No - He can take his golf clubs back to Wales.
-
0%
Did you write this purposely to bring back the "My Back Take" series?
