Wertung der Fußballer: Bayern Munich 2014/15

Continuing the Pep Guardiola era of our revised ratings, we move now to the 2014/15 season. This season saw Bayern Munich’s stock lower slightly, with only the Bundesliga to add to the trophy cabinet at the Allianz Arena. Nonetheless, we soldier on through the years.

For those unfamiliar, FIFA has a player rating system from 1-99. Players from 50-65 can be considered reserve or lower division players. 65-75 are usually younger players with high potential or other lesser players. 75-85 roughly are those that one would consider top level players, and from there on all players beyond are considered world class. The rating cap is around 93-95, as no player has exceeded a 94 rating since Ronaldinho and Iker Casillas (95 each) all the way back in 2005.

Now, let’s look at what Bayern Munich’s ratings should have looked like in my opinion after the 2014/15 season a.k.a. their FIFA 16 ratings. The change denoted in the bracket showcases the change from the FIFA 15 rating given in the previous article. New transfers will retro-actively be given a new FIFA 15 rating. You can read about the 2012/13 season here, and about the 2013/14 season here.

Goalkeepers

Manuel Neuer - 93(+1)

Now it is important to admit that this would put him level with Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 15. Oh, you thought there was a ‘but’? No. That’s the end of the sentence.

Pepe Reina - 79(-2)

Reina was serviceable when he played, but lack of game time notched him down.

Tom Starke - 76(-3)

Did not play a single minute in the league.

Defenders

Jérôme Boateng - 89(+2)

This was the peak of Boateng as a player. The best season of his career, although unfortunately for some it will always be marked by the slip against Lionel Messi in the 2015 UEFA Champions League semi-final against FC Barcelona.

Medhi Benatia - 86(-2)

Benatia was otherworldly in Italy the previous couple of seasons, but unfortunately would not be able to hit the same heights in Munich. Still solid however.

Dante - 85(-3)

Dante was okay but certainly not as good as he used to be.

Holger Badstuber - 79

I honestly did not even choose to include Badstuber in the 13/14 article as he did not play a single minute. He returns to FIFA with a 79 rating.

Javi Martínez - 84(-4)

Martínez barely registered any minutes this season due to an injury. Not ideal at all.

David Alaba - 88(+1)

Alaba played as a centre back for the majority of the season, and showed his versatility with great performances throughout.

Juan Bernat - 83(+8)

Bernat was certainly an interesting transfer, but he paid dividends in the 2014/15 season becoming the starting left back and performing excellently so.

Mitchell Weiser - 72(+7)

Weiser was much improved both overall as a player and directly in his performances.

Rafinha - 86(+3)

Rafinha was world class this season. Enough said.

Midfielders

Philipp Lahm - 86(-3)

Lahm split his time pretty evenly between defense and midfield this season. This was the beginning of Lahm’s descent, although I wouldn’t really call it a descent as he was still world class when he retired.

Xabi Alonso - 88(+2)

Xabi Alonso came to the Bundesliga, and the world really didn’t seem ready for it. What a player.

Bastian Schweinsteiger - 89(-1)

Still world class, but Schweinsteiger’s decline was evident. He was not poor in any regard, but certainly not as dominant as he was in previous years.

Thiago Álcantara - 81(-4)

Thiago barely registered any minutes, only just returning from a long-term injury near the tail end of the season.

Sebastian Rode - 79(-2)

Rode was a benchwarmer, serviceable when called upon.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - 74(+1)

Højbjerg certainly improved as a player but did not get much game time.

Gianluca Gaudino - 64

Remember Gaudino? Neither does Pep.

Mario Götze - 87(-4)

Götze was not as good as we all thought he could have been, and this is in hindsight the season that marked the beginning of Götze’s downfall.

Attackers

Franck Ribéry - 92(-1)

Ribéry once again had a season cut short by injuries, but was elite when he played.

Xherdan Shaqiri - 78(-5)

Shaqiri was okay at best, and did not play much in the first place.

Arjen Robben - 93(+3)

Robben finally did not have a season cut too short by injuries, and it was sheer destruction. The best player in the league this season.

Claudio Pizarro - 77(-7)

Pizarro was not prolific even in the little time he was given.

Thomas Müller - 89(-1)

Müller was no longer as free in Guardiola’s system, but he still managed to make himself useful.

Robert Lewandowski - 88(-1)

Lewandowski was not as ruthless in his debut season in red as he was in his final season for the black and yellow, but he was still one of the best strikers in the world.

What do you think of these ratings? Are there any you would change? Have I had more howlers than EA? (If you answer yes I will be under your bed tonight). The discussion is open as always.