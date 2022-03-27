Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer acknowledges tough financial situation, but remains confident

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer knows the difficulties that his club faces during these uncertain times.

As many clubs are battling to find financial balance, Bayern Munich remains confident that it is positioned to compete in Europe despite a changing landscape.

“We have to cope with the pandemic and its consequences, that will follow us for a long time. In addition, the financial possibilities, especially of the top European clubs, are much bigger than ours,” Hainer told Tz (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “And player salaries and transfer fees continue to rise. FC Bayern has always distinguished itself by reliably finding its way into the international elite – we want to and will continue to live up to this ambition.”

When fans begin to hear a lot of talk regarding the club’s coffers, the immediate thought tends to look at retaining key players. For Bayern Munich, players like Robert Lewandowski, Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry, and Thomas Müller are all due up for new deals, but Hainer thinks history is on the side of the Rekordmeister.

“History has shown that our top international players have rarely left the club - whether from abroad like (Franck) Ribéry, (Arjen) Robben, (Robert) Lewandowski and (Kingsley) Coman, or from Germany like (Manuel) Neuer, (Thomas) Müller, (Joshua) Kimmich or (Leon) Goretzka,” said Hainer. “All of them have decided to spend most of their careers with us because they have found their sporting home here.”