No rush between Manuel Neuer and Bayern Munich to get deal done

According to a report from Sport1 (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), the situation between Bayern Munich and Manuel Neuer is extremely calm when it comes to contract talks.

Neither Neuer, his agent Thomas Kroth, nor Bayern Munich’s front office are worried about reaching an agreement. Neuer’s camp and Bayern Munich want to move forward and both sides realize that Neuer’s situation is not as complex as some of the other players having discussions at this time.

Bayern Munich will likely focus on talks with Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry before tackling Neuer’s negotiations. Part of the reason things are so calm with Neuer’s situation is the presence of Kroth.

Kroth was credited with helping the club and Leon Goretzka breakthrough the stalemate they had during negotiations. That relationship has everyone feeling that Neuer’s situation is on good hands.

For Neuer, the Germany international does not appear to be slowing down. At 35-years-old, Neuer has had an extremely impressive season.