Germany vs Israel: Lineups are out! Only ONE Bayern Munich player makes the XI!

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups! Despite taking basically the entire Bayern contingent with him, Hansi Flick has only decided to start Jamal Musiala for the game against Israel tonight. Ilkay Gundogan captains the side in the absence of Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer.

The international break is BACK, and so far Bayern Munich fans have had very little action to savor. This changes tonight as Hansi Flick will be set to name a Germany lineup with ... *checks notes* only five Bayern players?

Yep that’s right. With Leon Goretzka and Niklas Sule both injured and Joshua Kimmich staying behind in Munich to attend the birth of his child, only Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, and Serge Gnabry will represent Bayern Munich in the outfield in tonight’s game against Israel. Keeper and captain Manuel Neuer is set to start in goal while Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan is set to play in midfield. Chelsea’s Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are also likely to get chances, whether from the bench or from kickoff.

For Germany and Flick, this is a chance to maybe test out some of the fringe players in different positions before the World Cup rolls around. Expect some experimentation, and maybe a difficult game for the Germans.

Match Info

Location: Rhein-Neckar Arena, Sinsheim, Germany

Time: 8:45 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

