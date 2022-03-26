Germany’s Hansi Flick impressed by Chelsea contingent

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick can look up and down his roster and see some major talent.

When the 57-year-old thinks about some of the Germans currently plying their trade in the Premier League, he is impressed. One such player is Chelsea FC defender Antonio Rüdiger.

“I’m happy we have such a player in our team. He’s the fastest player in the Premier League. It’s always good to have that kind of speed. We don’t need to discuss his quality as a defender. It’s important that he continues this development and helps the team,” Flick said (as captured @iMiaSanMia).

Flick also compliment Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel for the work he is doing with Kai Havertz and Timo Werner as well.

“I have to say that Thomas Tuchel is doing an excellent job at Chelsea. Kai Havertz has had a lot of game time lately and has played well. Timo Werner has been injured for a long time and needs to get fit. Everyone has to perform and show themselves in training and games,” Flick said.