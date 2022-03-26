Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller talks Germany roster competition, praises Kai Havertz

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller can look around at the players in the pool for Germany 2022 World Cup squad and see a lot of offensive talent.

With Bayern Munich teammates Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Jamal Musiala in the mix for playing time, along with players like Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus, and Chelsea FC’s duo of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, manager Hansi Flick will have some interesting choice to make with his lineups.

One player whose flexibility makes him stand out is Havertz, a former star with Bayer Leverkusen.

“Hansi Flick has an enormous choice on offense and players with different qualities. Kai Havertz also played very well at Chelsea at the top. For us it is also a very important step to have these versatile players,” said Müller, as captured by the DFB website. “You can put Kai anywhere in the front. We get along very well on and off the pitch, but that also applies to everyone else on offense.”

Havertz has the unique ability to play at the 9, 10, 7, and 11 in Flick’s 4-2-3-1 attack, which will give the 2019/20 Champions League-winning manager a lot of options for how to align his players.