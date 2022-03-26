Would Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry be a fit back at Arsenal?

Former Arsenal star and current BT Sport personality Nigel Winterburn has seen the reporting linking Arsenal FC to its own prodigal son, Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry.

Gnabry, who had an unceremonious stint with the London club from 2013-2016, never got on track with the Gunners, but has transformed himself into an excellent player since leaving the club.

Would the door be open for a return? Winterburn thinks Gnabry would be an asset to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

“He’s improved dramatically and his confidence is soaring. In terms of how he’s developed as a player, if I’m honest there were times at Arsenal where he wasn’t getting a lot of game time and his fitness wasn’t as good as it should have been. The improvement he’s shown and what he’s achieved since leaving Arsenal is incredible,” Winterburn told FreeSuperTips, as made available to Bavarian Football Works.

Winterburn, though, has trouble seeing where Gnabry could break into the starting XI.

“He’d be a good addition to the squad, I don’t think anyone would deny that, but where would he come in and who’s position would he potentially take. There’s (Bukayo) Saka, (Emile) Smith Rowe, and (Gabriel) Martinelli, so he’ll most likely play in one of those roles,” Winterburn stated. “I think he would improve the squad, but I think Arsenal need to strengthen their squad in other areas rather than the wide areas. But if Arsenal do decide to take him and that move materializes, then yes of course he improves the squad.”