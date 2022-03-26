Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona would go up to €60 million for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski?; Barca also eyeing PSG’s Kylian Mbappe; The latest on Bayern’s pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch; Paulo Dybala’s options; and MORE!

Barca to offer up to €60 million for Lewy? (Barca Universal)
Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is nearing the end of his contract and FC Barcelona is rumored to want to make a move for the high-scoring striker. How serious is Barca, though? According to one report out of Spain, the Catalans are ready to offer €50 million, but could go up to €60 million:
With their pursuit of Erling Haaland seemingly coming to an end, Barcelona have focused their sights on a move for Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski. One of the best strikers in the game over the past decade, the Poland international is entering the final year of his contract with Bayern and is reportedly ready to take up a new challenge in his career by leaving the Allianz Arena.
A move to Camp Nou seemingly appeals to Lewandowski, with Barça understood to be prepared to hand him a four-year contract up until June 2026. Now, SPORT reports that Barcelona are prepared to make a significant financial investment to sign the 33-year-old superstar. As per the update from the Catalan publication, the club would be willing to offer €50 million in transfer fee to lure the centre-forward to Camp Nou.
However, it is mentioned that they would be willing to go up to the €60 million mark once they enter into negotiations with Bayern Munich, as they are prepared to make an exception for a world-class goalscorer like Lewandowski
According to Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl, however, Bayern Munich might not really have to worry much about FC Barcelona’s involvement. Despite those reports out of Spain, Altschäffl says that the news on Barca is not true:
Lewandowski to Barca? Not true! There is no offer and no decision. Bayern wants to extend the contract, but no talks or negotiations yet.— Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) March 24, 2022
In Friday’s Daily Schmankerl, we saw that Lewandowski “wants” to join FC Barcelona, but if that is true also remains to be seen.
Until something changes, I think it can be assumed that Lewandowski wants to work out a deal with Bayern Munich — now the ball is in the court of the Bavarian front office to start talking over the details.
Sabitzer stars for Austria (@WhoScored)
Much maligned Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer looked great for Austria during its 2-1 loss to Wales and was recognized for his efforts by WhoScored.com:
European World Cup Playoffs - Team of the Round pic.twitter.com/cjL7qfRy8n— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 25, 2022
More details on Gravenberch offer (@FabrizioRomano)
According to Fabrizio Romano, one of the issues with Bayern Munich’s bid to Ajax for Ryan Gravenberch is that the Bavarians want to space out their payments to the Dutch club:
Important point on Gravenberch deal. Personal terms not an issue, he’s open to join Bayern. But apart of €15m fee, €10m add ons offered by Bayern would be paid in five years and not 100% guaranteed. #Bayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 25, 2022
That’s why Ajax want more than this. Talks ongoing. ⤵️ https://t.co/S32cajSjUy
Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 42 (Bavarian Football Works)
After Bayern Munich trounced Union Berlin 4-0 last weekend, the squad headed off for an international break. While some players reported to their respective countries for duty, some others are working to get healthy for the stretch run of the season.
This break could not have come at a better time for the Bavarians — especially because there was ample for us to discuss, even without a game on the docket. Here is what we have on tap for this week’s podcast:
- The good timing of the international break for Bayern Munich, Germany’s slate of games, and why it will still be interesting to watch.
- Why Oliver Kahn’s new hands-on approach was needed and why a cup of coffee or a pint of beer are always a god way to strengthen relationships.
- Liverpool and FC Barcelona’s interest in Robert Lewandowski and why Bayern Munich should be wary of what Jurgen Klopp can offer (not just a big salary).
- Marcel Sabitzer’s uncertain future and why it might make sense for both sides to move on.
- Why Bayern Munich should pass on Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch and start pushing money toward positions that the club has a more pertinent need for next season.
Barca eyeing Mbappe (Sport1)
FC Barcelona might also have its eyes on Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe:
Is the next transfer sensation looming? As the French sports newspaper L’Équipe reports, FC Barcelona has started bidding for the services of Kylian Mbappé. The world champion is free in the summer, a move to Real Madrid was considered very likely.
According to L’Équipe , Barcelona have now informed Mbappé’s current employers Paris Saint-Germain of his interest. In February, Barca President Joan Laporta admitted that the traditional Catalan club had accumulated 1.3 billion euros in debt.
However, a €595m loan from bank Goldman Sachs and the recent sale of the stadium name to Spotify for €280m in four years have apparently put Barca back on track. Coach Xavi is also a driving force. L’Équipe writes that the Erling Haaland package is too expensive for FC Barcelona, so the club is now courting Mbappé.
It would be hard to imagine Barca bringing in both Lewandowski and Mbappe. It would seem — at best — FC Barcelona might be able to wing one of the two mega-stars.
United getting closer to Rüdiger? (The People’s Person)
The future of Chelsea FC defender and Germany international Antonio Rüdiger is in limbo. Chelsea’s ownership situation has put his contract extension talks on hold, while Bayern Munich is not able to meet the player’s salary demands.
Where does Rüdiger go from here? Maybe Manchester United:
Manchester United’s hopes of signing Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger have been boosted by the news that Bayern Munich have decided not to pursue the centre back. Rudiger is expected to become a free agent on June 30th after deciding not to continue his career at Stamford Bridge.
The form of United skipper Harry Maguire has been a cause for concern at Old Trafford this season, prompting speculation that the club is in the market for a world class centre back this summer. Rudiger certainly fits the bill in that regard but reports had suggested he might favour a move back to his home country with Bayern mooted to be keen.
Four clubs competing for Dybala (Sport Bild)
According to Sport Bild, four teams are in the running for Juventus star — and perennially for sale Argentine attacker — Paulo Dybala. FC Barcelona (surprise!), Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain:
As the Spanish newspaper “Sport” reports, FC Barcelona wants to sign Dybala in the summer. The heavily indebted club (1.35 billion euros in liabilities) is currently intensively searching the market for free transfer games – Dybala fits in perfectly. According to the report, there could be a spectacular exchange: in return for Dybala, Juve should get Ousmane Dembélé (24). Barça has been wanting to get rid of the ex-Dortmunder for a long time.
What speaks for the change: In recent years there has been contact between Dybala and Barcelona again and again. However, the club repeatedly decided against signing because it was assumed that Dybala would not harmonize with his Argentinian compatriot Lionel Messi (34) in attack. But he’s with PSG now. But the French in particular could thwart Barça. According to “Footmercato”, the capital club is Dybala’s preferred destination. The Juve striker had already flirted intensively with PSG in the past. In 2019, a move to Paris was imminent before Juve could convince him to stay. As the Spanish newspaper “AS” reports, Dybala is said to have already inquired in Paris.
The problem: After the round of 16 in the Champions League against Real Madrid, PSG sports director Leonardo (52) and coach Mauricio Pocchettino (50) in Paris are on the brink. So difficult to negotiate a long-term deal in this situation.
So could Dybala even stay in Italy? This is what Inter Milan is working towards! According to “AS”, the club of DFB star Robin Gosens (27) attracts Dybala with a net annual salary of seven million euros. Atletico Madrid are also said to have addressed the Dybala side. With Antoine Griezmann (31) and Luis Suarez (35), the Colchoneros have two aging storm stars. A Dybala in the best footballer age would be the ideal reinforcement.
The striker, who joined Juve from Palermo in 2015 for €41m, was already on the verge of signing a contract extension until 2026. But then Dybala had injury problems, the Italians took Dusan Vlahovic (22) in the winter. The Serb struck immediately (five goals in eleven competitive games) - and Juve cut the offer for Dybala. Farewell after seven years!
