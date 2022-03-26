Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona would go up to €60 million for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski?; Barca also eyeing PSG’s Kylian Mbappe; The latest on Bayern’s pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch; Paulo Dybala’s options; and MORE!

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is nearing the end of his contract and FC Barcelona is rumored to want to make a move for the high-scoring striker. How serious is Barca, though? According to one report out of Spain, the Catalans are ready to offer €50 million, but could go up to €60 million:

With their pursuit of Erling Haaland seemingly coming to an end, Barcelona have focused their sights on a move for Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski. One of the best strikers in the game over the past decade, the Poland international is entering the final year of his contract with Bayern and is reportedly ready to take up a new challenge in his career by leaving the Allianz Arena. A move to Camp Nou seemingly appeals to Lewandowski, with Barça understood to be prepared to hand him a four-year contract up until June 2026. Now, SPORT reports that Barcelona are prepared to make a significant financial investment to sign the 33-year-old superstar. As per the update from the Catalan publication, the club would be willing to offer €50 million in transfer fee to lure the centre-forward to Camp Nou. However, it is mentioned that they would be willing to go up to the €60 million mark once they enter into negotiations with Bayern Munich, as they are prepared to make an exception for a world-class goalscorer like Lewandowski

According to Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl, however, Bayern Munich might not really have to worry much about FC Barcelona’s involvement. Despite those reports out of Spain, Altschäffl says that the news on Barca is not true:

Lewandowski to Barca? Not true! There is no offer and no decision. Bayern wants to extend the contract, but no talks or negotiations yet. — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) March 24, 2022

In Friday’s Daily Schmankerl, we saw that Lewandowski “wants” to join FC Barcelona, but if that is true also remains to be seen.

Until something changes, I think it can be assumed that Lewandowski wants to work out a deal with Bayern Munich — now the ball is in the court of the Bavarian front office to start talking over the details.

Much maligned Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer looked great for Austria during its 2-1 loss to Wales and was recognized for his efforts by WhoScored.com:

European World Cup Playoffs - Team of the Round pic.twitter.com/cjL7qfRy8n — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 25, 2022

According to Fabrizio Romano, one of the issues with Bayern Munich’s bid to Ajax for Ryan Gravenberch is that the Bavarians want to space out their payments to the Dutch club:

Important point on Gravenberch deal. Personal terms not an issue, he’s open to join Bayern. But apart of €15m fee, €10m add ons offered by Bayern would be paid in five years and not 100% guaranteed. #Bayern



That’s why Ajax want more than this. Talks ongoing. ⤵️ https://t.co/S32cajSjUy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 25, 2022

After Bayern Munich trounced Union Berlin 4-0 last weekend, the squad headed off for an international break. While some players reported to their respective countries for duty, some others are working to get healthy for the stretch run of the season.

This break could not have come at a better time for the Bavarians — especially because there was ample for us to discuss, even without a game on the docket. Here is what we have on tap for this week’s podcast:

The good timing of the international break for Bayern Munich, Germany’s slate of games, and why it will still be interesting to watch.

Why Oliver Kahn’s new hands-on approach was needed and why a cup of coffee or a pint of beer are always a god way to strengthen relationships.

Liverpool and FC Barcelona’s interest in Robert Lewandowski and why Bayern Munich should be wary of what Jurgen Klopp can offer (not just a big salary).

Marcel Sabitzer’s uncertain future and why it might make sense for both sides to move on.

Why Bayern Munich should pass on Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch and start pushing money toward positions that the club has a more pertinent need for next season.

FC Barcelona might also have its eyes on Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe:

Is the next transfer sensation looming? As the French sports newspaper L’Équipe reports, FC Barcelona has started bidding for the services of Kylian Mbappé. The world champion is free in the summer, a move to Real Madrid was considered very likely. According to L’Équipe , Barcelona have now informed Mbappé’s current employers Paris Saint-Germain of his interest. In February, Barca President Joan Laporta admitted that the traditional Catalan club had accumulated 1.3 billion euros in debt. However, a €595m loan from bank Goldman Sachs and the recent sale of the stadium name to Spotify for €280m in four years have apparently put Barca back on track. Coach Xavi is also a driving force. L’Équipe writes that the Erling Haaland package is too expensive for FC Barcelona, ​​so the club is now courting Mbappé.

It would be hard to imagine Barca bringing in both Lewandowski and Mbappe. It would seem — at best — FC Barcelona might be able to wing one of the two mega-stars.

The future of Chelsea FC defender and Germany international Antonio Rüdiger is in limbo. Chelsea’s ownership situation has put his contract extension talks on hold, while Bayern Munich is not able to meet the player’s salary demands.

Where does Rüdiger go from here? Maybe Manchester United:

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger have been boosted by the news that Bayern Munich have decided not to pursue the centre back. Rudiger is expected to become a free agent on June 30th after deciding not to continue his career at Stamford Bridge. The form of United skipper Harry Maguire has been a cause for concern at Old Trafford this season, prompting speculation that the club is in the market for a world class centre back this summer. Rudiger certainly fits the bill in that regard but reports had suggested he might favour a move back to his home country with Bayern mooted to be keen.

According to Sport Bild, four teams are in the running for Juventus star — and perennially for sale Argentine attacker — Paulo Dybala. FC Barcelona (surprise!), Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain: