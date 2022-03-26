Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman talks through Villarreal draw for Champions League

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman took some time to reflect on his squad’s draw of Villarreal in the Champions League.

The Frenchman acknowledged that Villarreal might be at the same level as Manchester City or Liverpool, but noted that the Spanish club is no pushover.

“It’s not the toughest draw, but they knocked Juventus out. We saw in the first leg against Salzburg that the Champions League is never easy,” Coman told Canal Football Club (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

With expectations so high that Bayern Munich will get by Villarreal, Coman said that he does not expect the squad to fold under the pressure or expectations. Playing at the Rekordmeister requires a strong mental resolve.

“We have this pressure on a daily basis. We know that we can manage to win the Bundesliga every year but not the Champions League. This is our main goal but it’s not the easiest,” Coman said.