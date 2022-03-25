 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Good news! Bayern Munich is getting healthy

At the right time, Bayern Munich is nearing full strength.

By CSmith1919
Alphonso Davies Rehab Training Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

According to a report form Bild, Bayern Munich is getting back to full health!

I know, I know...what’s that?

Let’s take a look at the progress of some of Bayern Munich’s walking wounded:

  • Leon Goretzka: The midfielder is pain-free and could be in line to start next weekend against SC Freiburg.
  • Alphonso Davies: The Canadian is making steady progress and could be ready to play against SC Freiburg barring any setbacks.
  • Benjamin Pavard: It looks like Pavard is over the effects of COVID-19 and should be ready to go against SC Freiburg.
  • Niklas Süle: The big fellas is still working his way back and the team is not quite ready to pull the trigger on using the defender just yet. That is probably a smart move for a player that will be extremely valuable in the coming weeks. The Germany international is currently jogging and sprinting, which is a great sign.

