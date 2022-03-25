Bayern Munich’s pursuit of 13-year-old talent rankles Borussia Mönchengladbach

Earlier this week, Sky reported that Bayern Munich had agreed to sign 13-year-old Mike Wisdom from Borussia Mönchengladbach. While young players at that age switching clubs isn’t that unusual, it’s safe to say that Gladbach isn’t too thrilled that it’s happened to them again.

“Such deals are anything but useful for German youth football,” Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus said. “I think it’s distasteful.”

As pointed out in the Rheinsicher Post article, Gladbach regularly poaches youth players from “smaller” clubs all the time as well.

Of the rumored €300,000 package for Wisdom, Gladbach are only set to receive €20,000 in training compensation. The remaining funds are the “signing fee” and “relocation fee” for Wisdom’s family as they plan to move to Munich. This is the “normal” cost for a top talent at this age, according to Bild.

Wisdom is set to play for Bayern’s U-15 team starting next season. He will sign a junior contract with the club this summer, and then will be able to sign a professional contract at the age of 15.