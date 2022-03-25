France looking at Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman to play as a wing-back

According to a report from L’Equipe (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), France has liked what it has seen from Kingsley Coman playing as a right wing-back. Specifically, the French coaching staff thinks Coman might have a future playing the position for the national team and the 25-year-old could see himself in action at right wing-back against Ivory Coast and South Africa in the squad’s upcoming friendlies.

Coman certainly has the requisite speed and disruptive offensive ability to play the position and his defense is an underrated asset of his game.

Naturally, the positional math start to get the ol’ wheels cranking in people’s brains...if Coman would play right wing-back for France, would he do it for Bayern Munich?

Probably not, but maybe?

It seems unlikely that Coman would consider making such a move for Bayern Munich on a long-term basis, but perhaps it is a conversation worth having for Julian Nagelsmann before the club starts looking to spend money during the summer transfer window.