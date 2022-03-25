Bayern Munich and Germany star Thomas Müller talks upcoming World Cup

Bayern Munich and Germany star Thomas Müller acknowledges that the timing of this year’s World Cup makes the experience a little different than previous tournaments that he has been a part of.

“A World Cup year is something special, but this time we have a different situation. Usually at the end of March we are already close to the tournament. We had a good autumn with seven wins and good momentum. We want to keep this. But we also know that this is over. As always, we have to prove ourselves anew,” Müller said as released by the DFB website. “In June we still have the Nations League to play with a certain prestige that comes with the competition. We want to present ourselves well. So far we haven’t had top-class opponents. Now we will have these games little by little. So, the focus is not yet on November, but on the current tasks. When I’m preparing for a World Cup year, I think even more about what can be optimized and what I can do.”

Müller is expecting to play a key role for manager Hansi Flick, who knows exactly how to use the Raumdeuter.

“I’ve made another development myself in terms of my playing style. I get along quite well with fast, straight-line players as a center player,” Müller said. “My role is more solid in the center compared to 2018 when I was more in a half position. I know Hansi Flick very well, so his demands and ideas are clear to me. I know what to expect and what I intend to do. I feel very good about it. But we’ll find out afterwards whether it was good or not.”

As for Germany’s chances to win the World Cup, Müller thinks the squad will need to persevere.

“We need determination in our decision-making, self-understanding, maybe even a touch of arrogance,” Müller remarked. “In 2014 we survived difficult moments — against USA, Algeria, France, and Argentina. At the 2018 World Cup, we didn’t come through those moments positively. It can’t be planned, but when a German team travels to the tournament, anything can happen in 90 minutes. We have to be prepared for that. We must continue to strengthen and sharpen our philosophy. We’ll see if we’ll be successful then.”