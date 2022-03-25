Hansi Flick lauds versatility, skill level of Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich phenom Jamal Musiala is earning himself a bit of a reputation for being a unicorn — even among the talent assembled in Germany’s national team camp. Musiala’s talent and versatility is wowing nearly everyone, including Germany manage Hansi Flick.

Flick, who has been open about his admiration for Musiala as an attacker, heaped some praise on the youngster’s ability to slide into a deep role as a central midfielder.

“At Bayern, we often thought about playing him as a #6. Jamal is very smart in tackling. He always sticks a foot in to steal the ball,” Flick said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “Jamal offers very good things in possession. He’s a player who can solve 1v1 situations very well and opens up good opportunities for the team. I’m very happy that he’s establishing himself at FC Bayern. The minutes do him good and are important for his development.”