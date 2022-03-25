Giovane Elber believes Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski will agree on a new contract

Robert Lewandowski’s contract situation is creating a lot of background tension at Bayern Munich, but the club’s front office has remained adamant that they will initiate negotiations for a new deal in due course. Oliver Kahn, Herbert Hainer, and Hasan Salihamidzic have made it clear that they 100% want Lewandowski to sign an extension and stay with the club beyond next summer, when his current contract is set to expire.

It’s expected that a proposed new deal would see him earn 24 million euros per year and in a recent interview with Abendzeitung, former Brazilian Bayern striker Giovane Elber said that he has no doubts a new deal will be agreed upon.

For Elber, he feels that the upmost mutual respect between Bayern and Lewandowski is entirely reciprocal, and that will be reflected in a proposed contract extension. “Both sides know what they have in each other. FC Bayern knows that Lewy is the best center forward in the world. And Lewy knows what he has at Bayern. I think they still need a little more time, but in the end things will continue together with Lewandowski,” Elber explained.

Speculation surrounding Lewandowski’s contract really got heightened when he had said that no one from the front office had contacted him yet about a potential renewal and starting those conversations. At the time, he had said that after Bayern’s 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt back at the end of February. Still, though, Elber, much like Hainer, expects an extension from Lewandowski and has hopes of the Polish international finishing his career in Munich. “I heard that he said that (not hearing from front office), but I’m too far away to be able to judge in detail. As a Bayern Munich fan, I only hope and wish that he stays with us for a long time and ends his career here,” Elber said.

At 33 years of age, Lewandowski seems to be aging like a fine wine. He’s rarely injured, keeps his fitness levels remarkably high, and shows absolutely zero signs of slowing down any time soon. For that reason, Elber also went on about how he thinks Bayern’s number nine could probably play, in his estimation, for another three or four years at a top level. “He can definitely play at this level for another three, four or five years. He is never injured and always wants to play in every game. He is in good physical condition. It’s not that he’s gotten older and worse. On the contrary: it has gotten better and better every year,” he emphasized.