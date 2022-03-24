Jurgen Klopp is trying to bring Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski to Liverpool

Bayern Munich are having a difficult time with contract talks with several players who expire in 2023. This includes top names Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry, and potentially the club’s greatest asset, Robert Lewandowski. The situation is getting worse and worse as contract talks have stalled completely with Julian Nagelsmann reporting problems in the negotiations.

Lewandowski could leave as early as this summer, with several top clubs such as Real Madrid being rumored. Real Madrid has been specially brought up, but according to various reports, there are others interested as well. Most recently, Liverpool FC is said to be pursuing Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski has now scored 30+ goals in each of the last three Bundesliga seasons:



◉ 2019/20: 31 games, 34 goals

◉ 2020/21: 29 games, 41 goals

◉ 2021/22: 27 games, 30 goals



Spanish outlet El Nacional reports that Liverpool are willing to pay a fee of 70 million euros to bring in the Bayern striker. This is a significant sum and considering that Bayern only have a chance of a high payment this summer, it might be worth it to take it rather than running the risk that Lewandowski leaves on a free transfer in 2023.

As cool as it would be to see Lewandowski and Klopp reunite, it would be a very dark day for Bayern Munich fans to lose one of their all-time greats. Depending on how negotiations continue though, it might just be a deal you can’t refuse.