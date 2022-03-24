Report: Bayern Munich ups offer to Ajax for Ryan Gravenberch, but Juventus is lurking

According to a report from Dutch journalist Mike Verweij (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich has already raised its bid to Ajax for 19-year-old midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Per Verweij, who has been closely-tied to this story throughout its development, Bayern Munich is now offering Ajax €17 million (guaranteed) with a bonus structure that would see the fee rise to €25 million. Ajax, however, is not budging from its demand for a package worth €35 million.

Bayern Munich is said to be feeling the heat a bit from Juventus, who might be prepared to offer a financial deal more in line with that Ajax is looking for.

With the respective futures of Marc Roca, Corentin Tolisso, and Marcel Sabitzer all in question, the Bavarians could need to add one of two midfielders over the summer to compliment Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, and Paul Wanner on next season’s roster. It remains to be seen whether or not Bayern Munich will make that jump to get to the number that Ajax wants for Gravenberch.