With rumors of interest from Bayern Munich, Matthias Ginter expecting decision in three to four weeks

Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter was called upon to speak to the press while at Germany camp and the 28-year-old addressed the elephant in the room: The rumors regarding his future — including links to Bayern Munich.

Ginter indicated that he is expecting to sort out his next stop n the next three-to-four weeks.

“I think it will take another two, three, four weeks before I’m 100 percent committed,” said Ginter. “When it becomes more concrete, we will speak again. I also listen to how he sees the situation, but in the end it’s my decision.”

Sport1 reiterated that Bayern Munich is actively discussing Ginter as an option to help replace Niklas Süle, but acknowledged that not everyone agrees on Ginter’s quality on Säbener Straße: