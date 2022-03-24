Report: Bayern Munich prioritizes Ryan Gravenberch over Noussair Mazraoui

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui has levels.

While the club likes both players, the Rekordmeister is “prioritizing” a move for Gravenberch, a 19-year-old midfielder, over Mazraoui, a 24-year-old right-back, who can fill the right wing-back position in Julian Nagelsmann’s back three-based formation.

That might seem odd to many Bayern Munich fans given the squad’s current depth in the central midfield — and the lack of a true right-back — on the current roster, but the Bavarians seem to have found something in Gravenberch that they really want.

Current depth aside, Gravenberch’s potential cost would seem — on the surface — like it would be prohibitive for Bayern Munich, but that does not appear to be the case. Per the report, Bayern Munich’s executives are simply not as convinced of Mazraoui as they are in Gravenberch.