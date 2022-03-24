Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer available for €15 million; Red Bull Salzburg wants a ton from Borussia Dortmund for Karim Adeyemi; FC Barcelona eyeing Raphinha; Juventus positioning itself for Mo Salah move?; and MORE!

On Wednesday, we saw the news break stating that Bayern Munich and Marcel Sabitzer might be looking for a mutual parting of ways. Sport1 added more context to the report and things are not exactly looking rosy for Sabitzer’s future on Säbener Straße.

Let’s start with the good news for Sabitzer (as compared to Bild’s account of the situation):

Julian Nagelsmann does not want to get rid of Sabitzer.

The line of communication between Nagelsmann and Sabitzer is open and the two are talking regularly.

The two most likely midfielders to leave the club in the summer are Marc Roca and Corentin Tolisso — not Sabitzer.

Okay, now for the bad news:

Sabitzer is currently behind Jamal Musiala on the squad’s depth chart.

The potential acquisition of Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch would further complicate Sabitzer’s situation.

Bayern Munich’s front office would consider selling Sabitzer after just one season, if a suitor comes along willing to pay €15 million. There are no talks involving Sabitzer with other clubs at this time.

My worry from the time Bayern Munich acquired Sabitzer was that he would not be able to adapt to a role as a bench player. Clearly, he has not. His form — and confidence — appear to have suffered and while he still possesses great talent, it looks like he would benefit from a move away.

That said, Sabitzer has been called upon to fill a variety of roles under Nagelsmann — many of which were not exactly in his wheelhouse (remember his left-back appearances?). From inconsistent playing time to uneven showings, Sabitzer’s move just has not worked...so far.

There is still some hope that Sabitzer can get back on track, but opportunities could become scarce as the importance of matches will only heighten down the stretch this season.

It looks like the rumored deal between Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund for Karim Adeyemi might not be as close to done as originally thought. Salzburg is rumored to be asking €45 million for Adeyemi, while BVB is offering no more than €38 million.

Both figures seem a little high for Adeyemi:

Dortmund and RB Salzburg are struggling to agree a fee for Karem Adeyemi, according to BILD.



Salzburg reportedly want €45m, Dortmund won't go above €38m. There hasn't been any progress "for weeks". — Stefan Bienkowski (@SBienkowski) March 22, 2022

Lucas Hernandez landed himself a spot on WhoScored.com’s Top 5 Leagues Team of the Week:

Europe's Top 5 Leagues - Team of the Week

The Champions League draw just concluded today and it’s official — Bayern Munich will face Villarreal CF in the quarterfinals. Not only that but UEFA served up some juicy ties this year in the form of brackets, with teams like Real Madrid, Chelsea FC, Manchester City, and Atletico Madrid all facing each other. Plenty to talk about, as well as a dreaded potential reunion with Liverpool.

Here are our talking points from the draw:

What do we actually know about Villarreal CF?

INNN watched them knock out Juventus and he explains how they did it.

Schnitzel and INNN discuss what Villarreal could do to exploit Bayern’s weaknesses.

Will Unai Emery play the same way, or will he change his tactics to deal with Nagelsmann?

Onto the other side of the bracket — Liverpool or Benfica, who will win? (Hint: Probably the one you think.)

And then the other brackets. Can Chelsea beat Real Madrid? Will Pep overthink vs Simeone?

A final note on the Villareal game and our expectations/concerns.

How Villarreal’s big game experience could help them beat Bayern.

Tom Adams and I follow this account that details food options and prices at footy matches. They recently posted a pretzel from the Allianz Arena. Tom turned me on to the site and it always provides some good banter:

Bayern Munich had an absolutely crazy week off of the pitch.

Aside of another frustrating Bundesliga effort against Hoffenheim, the major storylines were flowing for Bayern Munich. There was no shortage of things to talk about and this is what we have on tap for this episode:

Niklas Süle’s injury, why it is a massive loss, and how this will give fans a preview for what life on the backline will look like next season.

The lack of movement on Bayern Munich’s list of transfer targets.

Understanding why Julian Nagelsmann might be unhappy with his roster and why there is a reason for concern that a gap exists between the coaching staff and front office.

Erling Haaland’s rumored move to Manchester City appears to be getting closer.

Why Robert Lewandowski feels disrespected and how re-upping him holds a key to the future.

FC Barcelona is among the club seriously considering a move for Leeds United forward Raphinha. The Brazilian, of course, has long been rumored to be on Bayern Munich’s radar:

Barcelona have made an approach to Leeds United for Raphinha as they prepare for Ousmane Dembele’s prospective departure from the Nou Camp, according to SPORT. Raphinha is seen as the ideal replacement for World Cup winner Dembele whose Barcelona contract is set to expire in the summer.

Make no mistake - Union Berlin are among the most defensively solid sides in the Bundesliga. In fact, they were ranked 4th best among all BuLi sides in the defensive aspects of football heading into this tie. Bayern Munich had other ideas.

Nagelsmann’s choices seemed near-perfect in what was an absolute tactical masterclass and a dominant performance from the Bavarians. Union Berlin pressed ferociously and defended with everything they had in the early minutes, but quickly fell prey to the mean Bavarian attacking machine, getting hammered 4-0 in the process.

Here are the talking points from the game:

Union Berlin’s style of play, and how Nagelsmann countered it

Nianzou with a great performance... Stanisic quite solid, but still quite raw

Bayern’s brilliant attack, Lewandowski is unstoppable

A very good defensive effort (and a CLEAN SHEET!!!!)

Neuer’s underrated contributions

Midfield looking in control... Musiala growing into the 8 role?

Overall assessment + looking forward

With Paulo Dybala — allegedly — set to leave Juventus, the Old Lady could be eyeing a move for Liverpool’s Mo Salah: