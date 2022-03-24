Bayern Munich currently third in the odds to win the Champions League

As Bayern Munich prepares for the Champions League quarterfinals against Villarreal, the Bavarians find themselves sitting as the team with the third-best odds to win the crown.

Manchester City, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich were the clubs with the best chances to walk away as the champions. Manchester City is the current favorite to win the Champions League and will play Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Liverpool has the best chance to move on per OddsChecker as they prepare to take on Benfica.

“The theme here is pretty clear to see, the three favorites are taking on the three biggest underdogs. That said, it wouldn’t be the first time these teams pulled off an upset. Benfica was a massive underdog against Ajax in the round of 16. Villarreal was an even bigger underdog going up against Juventus. These teams have killed giants before, so keep an eye on them,” said OddsChecker spokesman Kyle Newman.

Per OddsChecker, the complete list are the latest odds to win the Champions League title are below:

Manchester City +200 (33.3%)

Liverpool +300 (25%)

Bayern Munich +350 (22.2%)

Chelsea FC +1300 (7.1%)

Real Madrid +1400 (6.7%)

Atletico Madrid +2600 (3.7%)

Villarreal +10000 (1%)

Benfica +15000 (0.5%)

