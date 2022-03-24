Wertung der Fußballer: Bayern Munich 2013/14

We tackled Bayern Munich’s historic treble-winning 2012/13 season here, and now we move on to the 2013/14 season. The first season under Pep Guardiola, it would see Bayern win the Bundesliga in historic fashion with 7 matchdays to go. The team transformed from an all-time great squad into a winning machine this season, and while one can say the team seemed to have lost its soul, Pep’s engineer-like approach to games turned the team into a different beast altogether.

For those unfamiliar, FIFA has a player rating system from 1-99. Players from 50-65 can be considered reserve or lower division players. 65-75 are usually younger players with high potential or other lesser players. 75-85 roughly are those that one would consider top level players, and from there on all players beyond are considered world class. The rating cap is around 93-95, as no player has exceeded a 94 rating since Ronaldinho and Iker Casillas (95 each) all the way back in 2005.

Now, let’s look at what Bayern Munich’s ratings should have looked like in my opinion after the 2013/14 season a.k.a. their FIFA 14 ratings. The change denoted in the bracket showcases the change from the FIFA 13 rating given in the previous article. New transfers will retro-actively be given a new FIFA 13 rating.

Goalkeepers

Manuel Neuer - 92(+4)

Neuer this season was beyond belief at times, with any team that managed to break Bayern down facing a keeper who was at the top of his game. He then only proceeded to win a World Cup with Germany, further boosting his claim to being the best keeper not only at the time but ever.

Tom Starke - 79(+1)

Once again, Starke did not play much at all, but was more than excellent when he played.

Defenders

Dante - 88(+5)

Dante was by far the best central defender in Munich, leading the backline as the last man.

Jérôme Boateng - 87(+3)

Boateng continued to show Manchester City why he was more than a reject, becoming an undeniably world class defender this season.

Javi Martínez - 88(-)

Forced to move into the centre of defense this season, Martínez was fantastic, but did not get a lot of minutes, hence the lack of upgrade.

Daniel van Buyten - 82(+1)

Another defender who suffered a lack of game time due to the sheer class of Dante and Boateng, van Buyten was still excellent when employed.

Rafinha - 83(+4)

Rafinha was one of Bayern’s key defenders, marauding down the right flank all season consistently to a high level.

Mitchell Weiser - 65

Weiser did not play much at all, and was only serviceable when he did.

David Alaba - 87(+5)

Alaba continued to grow as a player, and under Pep he became one of the finest left backs in the world both offensively and defensively.

Diego Contento - 76(+3)

Contento was a fine player, but not for a long period of time.

Midfielders

Philipp Lahm - 89(-1)

Lahm was still one of the finest defensive minded players in the world, but not as good as he was at right back during the 12/13 season.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - 73(+8)

Højbjerg was solid when he played, but didn’t set the world alight, hence the huge upgrade but still a relatively low rating.

Thiago Álcantara - 85(+1)

Thiago did not play much, but every time he played he looked like one of the most talented players to ever play for Bayern. If only injuries didn’t limit him.

Toni Kroos - 89(+2)

Kroos had the best year of his career individually in 2014, both at Bayern and Real Madrid after a summer transfer.

Bastian Schweinsteiger - 90(-1)

Schweinsteiger was not as good as he was in the treble-winning season, but retained his status as an elite central midfielder.

Attackers

Claudio Pizarro - 84(+2)

Pizarro was simply ruthless in front of goal, scoring 10 goals in just 700 minutes of league football, garnering this upgrade despite the lack of game time.

Xherdan Shaqiri - 83(+2)

Shaqiri was also mercurial in his limited game time, allowing the upgrade.

Mario Götze - 91(+1)

God I miss Götze. He could have been one of the best players to ever grace a football pitch.

Thomas Müller - 90

Müller continued to be Bayern’s lynchpin in attack, stringing together moves like no other player before or since.

Arjen Robben - 90(+1)

Robben was once again injury prone, but still on song cutting in from the left.

Franck Ribéry - 93

Ribéry was the best player in the world every time he played, but unfortunately injuries cut his season in half.

Mario Mandžukić - 88(+2)

Mandžukić said his goodbyes to Bayern Munich with a more than stellar season, scoring 18 in the league and cementing himself as one of the most significant number 9s to ever have donned a Bayern Munich shirt.

What do you think of these ratings? Are there any you would change? Have I had more howlers than EA? (If you answer yes I will be under your bed tonight). The discussion is open as always.