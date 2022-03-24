Former Liverpool star looks past Benfica and Villarreal, cautions Bayern Munich

It is funny just how many people are just assuming that both Bayern Munich and Liverpool will both make it through the quarterfinals of the Champions League and into a semifinal showdown.

In fact, former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson is going as far to say that the Bavarians should already be worried about having to face Liverpool in the semifinals —you know, should both teams advance that far and all.

“Generally Bayern strut when they play because it’s like the Germanic thing and they have Lewandowski,” Lawrenson said on LFC TV’s pregame show (as captured by InsideFutbol.com). “I would suggest they would be really, really worried about playing against us.”

While both Bayern Munich and Liverpool should be heavy favorites, it would seem unwise for either side to start looking too far ahead. Despite what seem like steep odds, crazier things have happened already in the Champions League this season.