Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry sent home from Germany camp with cold symptoms

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry was sent home from Germany camp with the cold symptoms and will be replaced on the roster by Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt.

The good news is that Gnabry tested negative for COVID-19 and honestly the 26-year-old could probably use a little rest as well, as Bayern Munich enters a key stretch of its season:

ℹ️ @SergeGnabry has left the squad due to cold symptoms, although he has tested negative for Covid-19.@JulianBrandt has been called up to the team as his replacement.#DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/eASUO3pO7Y — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 23, 2022

Gnabry’s absence will give Brandt an opportunity to showcase himself ahead of the World Cup. Gnabry’s spot on the squad should be a foregone conclusion, but Brandt is in a position where every training session and every appearance could go a long way in helping him make Germany’s 2022 World Cup roster in Qatar. At this point, Brandt is likely considered a longshot for inclusion.

DFB manager Hansi Flick will get a good look at several players on the roster bubble during this international break and should begin the process of narrowing down the field in the coming months.