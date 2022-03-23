Report: Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn to get more hands on with player dealings

According to Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn will no longer be taking a laissez-faire approach to player negotiations an relations.

Kahn has been in the background of dealing with players, but now the executive recognizes that his presence is needed in communication with players and their representatives. The uncertain futures of key players like Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer has spurred Kahn to get more involved and make those three players an “absolute priority.”

All three players are expected to get contracts that run through 2025, but the salaries for each player is where the club is expecting to have to do some finagling. The internal fear is that all three players will demand more money than Bayern Munich is comfortable paying.

The plan — which is something BFW has endorsed in the past — is for Kahn to start informal communication with his key players by meeting the players for coffee and personally telling each player that the club wants to retain them and what the club expects from them.

A little gesture can always go a long way.

As for Lewandowski, Kahn might have to mend some fences. Kahn is a huge fan of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, which might have played a part in why Lewandowski’s contract talks have been delayed.