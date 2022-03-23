Report: The clock is ticking for Serge Gnabry and Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), negotiations between Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry need to pick up speed or the club will look to sell the Germany international this summer.

With talks stalled, Bayern Munich is reportedly very wary of being in a position to lose another key player for free. Gnabry’s current deal ends in 2023 and if they two sides cannot reach an accord soon, Bayern Munich will reportedly open up the bidding for the 25-year-old star.

Should Bayern Munich have to sell Gnabry, Sport Bild says that the Rekordmeister would seek to pursue Ajax forward Antony — a player who the club has been linked with repeatedly over the past few months.

It remains to be seen just how far this gets, but the Bavarians have already lost too many valuable players to free transfers. The thought of losing Gnabry and not getting anything in return has to have Bayern Munich’s front office a little jumpy about sorting this situation out — one way or the other.