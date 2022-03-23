Matthias Ginter’s affordability could key Bayern Munich move

It has often been said that availability is the best ability. For Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter, though, affordability might be his most attractive trait to Bayern Munich.

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Ginter’s low cost could be the primary driver for Bayern Munich to ink the Germany international to a contract during the summer transfer window.

As the Rekordmeister scuffles to find a defensive replacement for Niklas Sule, the club’s purse strings are tightening and a player available on a free transfer could be extremely attractive to Bayern Munich.

The lack of a transfer fee is not the only thing drawing the Bavarians to Ginter, however. The 28-year-old would also command about half of what Chelsea FC defender Antonio Rudiger wants.

Per Sport Bild, Ginter would ask for €8 million as a salary — a figure that Bayern Munich is allegedly more than comfortable with.

The only issue according to Sport Bild is that Ginter might not have convinced all of the Bayern Munich bosses that he is the right man for the job. Until that happens, Ginter might have to look to secure that €8 million elsewhere.