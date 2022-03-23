Report: Marcel Sabitzer contemplating move away from Bayern Munich

According to a report from Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer could already be looking to transfer away from the club.

Bild indicates that a source from “the player’s family entourage” detailed the situation. Sabitzer’s lack of playing time and a fractured line of communication with manager Julian Nagelsmann appear to be at the heart of the issue.

Even with the alleged communication breakdown, Bild says that Nagelsmann still has hope for Sabitzer with Bayern Munich. Should Sabitzer push the issue to leave, though, Bild says that Bayern Munich would be willing to sell the Austrian if it can avoid a big financial loss.

If true, the part of the story regarding the relationship between Sabitzer and Nagelsmann would be shocking. Nagelsmann was a big proponent of getting Sabitzer so if things really did go downhill, it happened pretty quickly.

With Jamal Musiala dropping to a deeper role and Bayern Munich’s strong push to land Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch already in play, Sabitzer might already see the writing in the wall for next season.