AS Monaco wants more time with Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel

According to a report from L’Equipe (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel and AS Monaco would both like to see the current agreement carry on through the 2022/23 season.

The current loan arrangement between Bayern Munich and AS Monaco is already scheduled to go through the end of next season, so it appears there will not be any issue with that moving forward.

Per the report, Bayern Munich is also still extremely interested in seeing Nübel eventually take over for incumbent starter Manuel Neuer. The biggest question surrounding that transfer of power is still hung up on exactly when Neuer will be ready to cede his position — which does not look likely for the immediate future.

As for Nübel, the 25-year-old is not only enjoying his loan spell on the pitch, but also at the bank. Nübel is earning a gross salary of €400,000 per month, which pouts him at third on the squad for AS Monaco behind Ben Yedder and Cesc Fàbregas.