Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman loves Julian Nagelsmann’s attacking system

Julian Nagelsmann’s forward-heavy system at Bayern Munich has been scrutinized by fans and pundits alike.

When it’s “on”, Bayern Munich is a dynamic, attacking threat on every possession, but when it’s “off”, it can sometimes look like Keystone Kops in the final third.

For Kingsley Coman, though, the Frenchman loves how things look when things are clicking offensively.

“We are very attacking. We’re trying to find ways to fill the defensive gaps. When we attack with 6 and we lose the ball, there are necessarily fewer players at the back - but with our attacking strength we know we can score a lot of goals,” Coman told Canal Football Club (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Not many teams can score 5-7 goals and it’s mainly thanks to this attacking system. For me or for the fans, it’s a pleasure. But you have to adapt depending on the opponent. We’re playing this way now because (Alphonso) Davies has been out.”

Coman credits Nagelsmann’s innovation and his burning desire to win trophies.

“He’s a very energetic coach. In a club that wins almost everything, it’s good to have brought in a coach who is even more hungry than us to win,” Coman said.