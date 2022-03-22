Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch acknowledges Bayern Munich interest

Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is no different than the rest of us. The 19-year-old has read the stories linking him to Bayern Munich and seemed happy about the news.

Gravenberch did note, however, that Bayern Munich could be just one of several teams thinking about a move for him.

“Yeah, of course. You can read it everywhere, so there is interest from Bayern, but I think there are several clubs,” Gravenberch told NOS (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

As far as Ajax’s rumored asking price for him, Gravenberch did not want to really assert himself into taking a side on that matter, but did sound proud to be valued at such a high number.

“I have no idea. But if you’re worth 25 million, you can be proud because it’s a lot of money, of course,” Gravenberch said. “The contract negotiations with Ajax have now stopped. I just have one more year of contract now and that’s it, really. We’ll see. I just want to focus on football. My father and my agent are very busy with the rest.”

Real Madrid, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United are some of the other club rumored to have interest in Gravenberch.