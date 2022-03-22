Report: Sporting CP unwilling to sell rumored Bayern Munich target Pedro Porro this summer

According to a report from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Sporting CP is not going to sell rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Pedro Porro this summer.

The rumors on Porro picked up steam over the weekend as he was mentioned as one of several candidates to take over a role in Julian Nagelsmann’s squad. Nagelsmann’s preference for a back three-based formation has the club looking for a right wing-back and Porros was considered a fit.

Porro’s situation was confusing for some to comprehend, though, so talkSport journalist Zach Lowy broke down how a sale of Porro could play out. Porro is technically on loan from Manchester City at Sporting CP, so it might be unclear as to how it would all have to work for Bayern Munich to get him — and what the cost might have been:

Bayern Munich are looking to sign Pedro Porro this summer and have made him a priority, per @marca.



Porro’s release clause is €45 million but Sporting, who paid €8.5 million to buy him, have set his price at €30 million. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) March 21, 2022

Of course, Falk’s latest report seems to indicate that Sporting CP will not consider selling Porro anyway.