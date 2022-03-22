Germany Watch: Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer has open future with national team

Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer spoke to the media while at Germany’s national team camp about his future with Die Mannschaft, his current injury status, and how much he expects to play during this international break.

“I know I don’t have many World Cups left to play. For us it’s important that we present ourselves in a complete different way to 2018. For me there’s only one goal, and it’s the World Cup trophy,” Neuer said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

As for his knee injury, Neuer says that he is doing fine after surgery.

“I put a lot of time and effort into my rehab. I’m always dependent on the doctors’ opinion, everything worked great during the surgery,” Neuer remarked.

Finally, Neuer is not sure how much he will actually play in Germany’s upcoming games, but trusts the coaching staff’s plan for him.

“I haven’t spoken to the coaching staff about it yet. I think we will exchange views on that. In the end it’s up to the coach,” Neuer said.