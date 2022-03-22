Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live stream, game time thread, how to watch

The Allianz Arena will play host to the first leg of a massive Quarterfinal clash in the UEFA Women’s Champions League today when Bayern Munich host Paris Saint-Germain. It is a huge encounter for the Bavarians, and the match will be streamed, for free, worldwide on YouTube!

The first leg of this fixture is important for Bayern, as they will be looking to take a multiple goal lead to Paris ahead of the second leg. The French champions are no slouch, however, and Bayern will have their work cut out for them if they want to advance to the next round.

Jens Scheuer’s side received a huge boost this weekend when Sydney Lohmann returned to the field for the first time in months after a longer injury layoff. She looked good in her time on the field, helping Bayern down Eintracht Frankfurt.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 1:45 pm EDT

TV/streaming: YouTube, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.