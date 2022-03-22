English media insinuates Julian Nagelsmann sees Bayern Munich as a stepping stone to Liverpool or Manchester City

As Manchester United scuffles to line up a manager for next season, Sky Sports issued a report stating that the Red Devils would like nothing than to bring in Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann for next season.

The problem, it seems, is that Nagelsmann does not see Manchester United as a “stable” club. In fact, Sky cited a source who thinks they know exactly where Nagelsmann would go if the opportunity arises:

One source revealed that “in an ideal world, Julian Nagelsmann would walk into the club this summer,” but there is a realisation that he would not swap Bayern Munich until he could move to a stable Premier League option, primed to lift silverware. There is a sense he is more minded to plump for the Manchester City or Liverpool job when Guardiola and Klopp leave.

It seems awfully early for people to be speculating about Nagelsmann’s next job when he has not even finished this campaign yet, but here we are.