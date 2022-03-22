Bavarian Podcast Works S4E27: What’s working/not working for Nagelsmann, how will Bayern fare in the Champions League, Gravenberch and Mazraoui rumors, and more!

The draws are in, and Bayern Munich will face Villarreal in the Champions League quarter-finals, setting up a potential meeting with Liverpool in the semis (if we make it that far). Meanwhile, the club secured a solid 4-0 win over Union Berlin in the weekend — a welcome boost for Julian Nagelsmann following consecutive draws in the league. Plenty to talk about, transfer rumors included.

In this episode, Tom and Ineednoname discuss:

What has been working and not working for Julian Nagelsmann in recent weeks?

Is the back-three system on its way out at Bayern?

Why Alphonso Davies is the most crucial element of Bayern’s Champions League campaign.

Does Leon Goretzka immediately return to the team setup after his injury?

Which Bayern midfield would Tom field against Liverpool?

Talking about potential transfers — Matthias Ginter, Ryan Gravenberch, Mazraoui and the Raiola connection, Djed Spence, Pedro Porro, and more.

Why Julian Nagelsmann should’ve given more chances to guys like Tanguy Nianzou and Omar Richards.

Closing thoughts with the national team, how we want to see Germany line up with possibly David Raum added to XI and a strike partnership between Thomas Muller and Kai Havertz.

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

