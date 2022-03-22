Bayern Munich won’t feel pressure to sell key players per team president

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has read the reports that his club’s finances are hurting a bit.

The former Adidas executive has also seen the stories about some of his star players potentially being on the move next summer. Hainer, however, is not worrying about the noise coming from the media.

“We are still in an excellent position, both from a sporting and economic point of view. We’re confident enough to say that we’ll continue to respond to inquiries with a ‘no’ in the future,” Hainer told Tz (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “FC Bayern has found its role on the international scene for a long time — and has been interpreting it perfectly for decades.”

Hainer sounds very confident that the club’s finances are strong enough to make the moves that need to be made in the coming months. With several key veterans up for new contracts and a couple of positions on the roster that also need to be filled via the transfer market, Bayern Munich sounds poised to do what it needs to do ahead of the 2022/23 season.