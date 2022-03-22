Daily Schmankerl: Real Madrid, FC Barcelona expected to challenge Bayern Munich on Pedro Porro; Erling Haaland passing on Real Madrid; Manchester United to scramble on Ryan Gravenberch?; Bayern back in on Cody Gakpo?; and MORE!

FC Barcelona, Real Madrid are expected to challenge Bayern Munich in its pursuit of Sporting CP right-back Pedro Porro:

Barcelona and Real Madrid will reportedly face stiff competition from Bayern Munich in the race to sign 22-year-old Spanish international Pedro Porro. According to a report by Spanish publication AS, Pedro Porro has popped up on the radar of Bayern Munich over a possible move in the summer transfer window. The Spanish international, who is on loan at Sporting CP from Manchester City, is also a target for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Porro’s expected €30 million price tag, however, could be a detriment for Bayern Munich.

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland might be eliminating teams from his list of potential destinations. According to one Spanish journalist, the Norwegian star has decided against a move to Real Madrid:

Manchester City or Real Madrid. That seems to be the question Borussia Dortmund star, Erling Haaland is asking himself at the moment. It has been well documented that the Norway international will leave the Bundesliga this season, with the aforementioned duo, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain put on red alert. With Barcelona’s well-documented financial issues and PSG’s reluctance to match the players’ high wage demands, it looks like the Premier League champions and the La Liga giants are the frontrunners. Spanish journalist Mario Cortegana has been discussing the situation around Haaland - with Real Madrid and City set to go head-to-head for his signature. However, Cortegana has made a shocking revelation in this developing saga. He told someone in a Twitter Q&A session, “Based on the information I’m receiving, Haaland will not join Real Madrid. The situation would have to change a lot for it to happen.”

It seems like Haaland is set for a move to Manchester City, but there could be time for that to fall through (I guess).

Bayern Munich had an absolutely crazy week off of the pitch.

Aside of another frustrating Bundesliga effort against Hoffenheim, the major storylines were flowing for Bayern Munich. There was no shortage of things to talk about and this is what we have on tap for this episode:

Niklas Süle’s injury, why it is a massive loss, and how this will give fans a preview for what life on the backline will look like next season.

The lack of movement on Bayern Munich’s list of transfer targets.

Understanding why Julian Nagelsmann might be unhappy with his roster and why there is a reason for concern that a gap exists between the coaching staff and front office.

Erling Haaland’s rumored move to Manchester City appears to be getting closer.

Why Robert Lewandowski feels disrespected and how re-upping him holds a key to the future.

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez was honored by WhoScored.com with a spot on its Bundesliga Team of the Week for his efforts against Union Berlin:

Make no mistake - Union Berlin are among the most defensively solid sides in the Bundesliga. In fact, they were ranked 4th best among all BuLi sides in the defensive aspects of football heading into this tie. Bayern Munich had other ideas.

Nagelsmann’s choices seemed near-perfect in what was an absolute tactical masterclass and a dominant performance from the Bavarians. Union Berlin pressed ferociously and defended with everything they had in the early minutes, but quickly fell prey to the mean Bavarian attacking machine, getting hammered 4-0 in the process.

Here are the talking points from the game:

Union Berlin’s style of play, and how Nagelsmann countered it

Nianzou with a great performance... Stanisic quite solid, but still quite raw

Bayern’s brilliant attack, Lewandowski is unstoppable

A very good defensive effort (and a CLEAN SHEET!!!!)

Neuer’s underrated contributions

Midfield looking in control... Musiala growing into the 8 role?

Overall assessment + looking forward

Manchester United is probably not thrilled that Bayern Munich has made progress in its effort to land Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch:

Manchester United’s summer transfer plans may have taken a hit after Bayern Munich reportedly launched a bid for Ajax teenager Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutchman is one of Mino Raiola’s numerous high-profile clients, and the super agent could build on his past run-ins with the Red Devils by pushing through a move to Germany.

Gravenberch has also been linked to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur per HITC.

Bayern Munich is rumored to be among the club interested in PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo. Arsenal FC, FC Barcelona, and Liverpool are also allegedly in the mix:

Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool have all reportedly accelerated their interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. The 22-year-old is currently enjoying a successful breakout campaign, with 16 goals and 14 assists in 36 games across all competitions. Gakpo was heavily linked with a move away from PSV during the January transfer window but he instead signed a new one year extension until 2026. According to The Athletic, his new contract does not involve a release clause and there’s an understanding that if PSV receive a suitable offer for Gakpo, they would be open to selling. The report also claims the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich have all ‘accelerated’ their interest in the attacker, though negotiations are yet to begin.

The Champions League draw just concluded today and it’s official — Bayern Munich will face Villarreal CF in the quarter-finals. Not only that but UEFA served up some juicy ties this year in the form of brackets, with teams like Real Madrid, Chelsea FC, Manchester City, and Atletico Madrid all facing each other. Plenty to talk about, as well as a dreaded potential reunion with Liverpool.

Here are our talking points from the draw:

What do we actually know about Villarreal CF?

INNN watched them knock out Juventus and he explains how they did it.

Schnitzel and INNN discuss what Villarreal could do to exploit Bayern’s weaknesses.

Will Unai Emery play the same way, or will he change his tactics to deal with Nageslmann?

Onto the other side of the bracket — Liverpool or Benfica, who will win? (Hint: Probably the one you think.)

And then the other brackets. Can Chelsea beat Real Madrid? Will Pep overthink vs Simeone?

A final note on the Villareal game and our expectations/concerns.

How Villarreal’s big game experience could help them beat Bayern.

