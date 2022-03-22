Bayern Munich’s list of international call-ups

As another international break is upon us, numerous Bayern Munich players were lucky enough to have their respective numbers called into action by their home countries.

There were not really any surprises call-ups, but a few players were omitted thanks for recent injuries or poor runs of form.

While some players might actually benefit from a break, some of the younger players likely cannot wait to be on a team where they can get some consistent minutes.

Check out who is going where for the Bavarians:

Algeria U-20

Younes Aitamer

Austria

Marcel Sabitzer

Cameroon

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Croatia U-19

Gabriel Vidović

France

Benjamin Pavard (selected, but has withdrawn due to COVID-19)

Lucas Hernández

Kingsley Coman

France U-20

Tanguy Nianzou

Germany

Serge Gnabry

Joshua Kimmich (selected, but has withdrawn due to birth of a child)

Jamal Musiala

Thomas Müller

Manuel Neuer

Leroy Sane

Germany U-21

Malik Tillman

Germany U-20

Jamie Lawrence

Christopher Scott

Germany U-19

Angelo Brückner

Torben Rhein

Armindo Sieb

Germany U-18

Marcel Wenig

Justin Janitzek

Yusuf Kabadayi

Lucas Copado

Germany U-17

Paul Wanner

Tarek Buchmann

Arijon Ibrahimović

Vincent Manuba

Germany U-16

Maximilian Hennig

Robert Ramsak

Paul Scholl

Germany U-15 (training)

Adin Licina

Leon Klanac

Can Paylan

Felipe Chavez

Simon Zsöls

Mudasar Sadat

Tim Johann Seibold

Sejdo Durakov

Kosovo U-21

Behar Neziri

Poland

Robert Lewandowski

Scotland U-19

Barry Hepburn

Liam Morrison

Senegal

Bouna Sarr

Sweden U-17

Matteo Perez Vinlöf

Turkey U-17

Kenan Yildiz

Kaan Bengi

This list was developed by gathering independent social media posts and cross-checking them with Bayern Munich’s official list of first teamers and on campus. If you saw anyone else get a late call, let us know.