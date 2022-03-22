 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bayern Munich’s list of international call-ups

No rest for the weary.

By CSmith1919
As another international break is upon us, numerous Bayern Munich players were lucky enough to have their respective numbers called into action by their home countries.

There were not really any surprises call-ups, but a few players were omitted thanks for recent injuries or poor runs of form.

While some players might actually benefit from a break, some of the younger players likely cannot wait to be on a team where they can get some consistent minutes.

Check out who is going where for the Bavarians:

Algeria U-20

  • Younes Aitamer

Austria

  • Marcel Sabitzer

Cameroon

  • Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Croatia U-19

  • Gabriel Vidović

France

  • Benjamin Pavard (selected, but has withdrawn due to COVID-19)
  • Lucas Hernández
  • Kingsley Coman

France U-20

  • Tanguy Nianzou

Germany

  • Serge Gnabry
  • Joshua Kimmich (selected, but has withdrawn due to birth of a child)
  • Jamal Musiala
  • Thomas Müller
  • Manuel Neuer
  • Leroy Sane

Germany U-21

  • Malik Tillman

Germany U-20

  • Jamie Lawrence
  • Christopher Scott

Germany U-19

  • Angelo Brückner
  • Torben Rhein
  • Armindo Sieb

Germany U-18

  • Marcel Wenig
  • Justin Janitzek
  • Yusuf Kabadayi
  • Lucas Copado

Germany U-17

  • Paul Wanner
  • Tarek Buchmann
  • Arijon Ibrahimović
  • Vincent Manuba

Germany U-16

  • Maximilian Hennig
  • Robert Ramsak
  • Paul Scholl

Germany U-15 (training)

  • Adin Licina
  • Leon Klanac
  • Can Paylan
  • Felipe Chavez
  • Simon Zsöls
  • Mudasar Sadat
  • Tim Johann Seibold
  • Sejdo Durakov

Kosovo U-21

  • Behar Neziri

Poland

  • Robert Lewandowski

Scotland U-19

  • Barry Hepburn
  • Liam Morrison

Senegal

  • Bouna Sarr

Sweden U-17

  • Matteo Perez Vinlöf

Turkey U-17

  • Kenan Yildiz
  • Kaan Bengi

This list was developed by gathering independent social media posts and cross-checking them with Bayern Munich’s official list of first teamers and on campus. If you saw anyone else get a late call, let us know.

