Bayern Munich’s list of international call-ups

As another international break is upon us, numerous Bayern Munich players were lucky enough to have their respective numbers called into action by their home countries.
There were not really any surprises call-ups, but a few players were omitted thanks for recent injuries or poor runs of form.
While some players might actually benefit from a break, some of the younger players likely cannot wait to be on a team where they can get some consistent minutes.
Check out who is going where for the Bavarians:
Algeria U-20
- Younes Aitamer
Austria
- Marcel Sabitzer
Cameroon
- Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Croatia U-19
- Gabriel Vidović
France
- Benjamin Pavard (selected, but has withdrawn due to COVID-19)
- Lucas Hernández
- Kingsley Coman
France U-20
- Tanguy Nianzou
Germany
- Serge Gnabry
- Joshua Kimmich (selected, but has withdrawn due to birth of a child)
- Jamal Musiala
- Thomas Müller
- Manuel Neuer
- Leroy Sane
Germany U-21
- Malik Tillman
Germany U-20
- Jamie Lawrence
- Christopher Scott
Germany U-19
- Angelo Brückner
- Torben Rhein
- Armindo Sieb
Germany U-18
- Marcel Wenig
- Justin Janitzek
- Yusuf Kabadayi
- Lucas Copado
Germany U-17
- Paul Wanner
- Tarek Buchmann
- Arijon Ibrahimović
- Vincent Manuba
Germany U-16
- Maximilian Hennig
- Robert Ramsak
- Paul Scholl
Germany U-15 (training)
- Adin Licina
- Leon Klanac
- Can Paylan
- Felipe Chavez
- Simon Zsöls
- Mudasar Sadat
- Tim Johann Seibold
- Sejdo Durakov
Kosovo U-21
- Behar Neziri
Poland
- Robert Lewandowski
Scotland U-19
- Barry Hepburn
- Liam Morrison
Senegal
- Bouna Sarr
Sweden U-17
- Matteo Perez Vinlöf
Turkey U-17
- Kenan Yildiz
- Kaan Bengi
This list was developed by gathering independent social media posts and cross-checking them with Bayern Munich’s official list of first teamers and on campus. If you saw anyone else get a late call, let us know.
