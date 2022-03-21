Conflicting reports: Is Bayern Munich still eyeing Leeds United star Raphinha?

Just when you thought Bayern Munich was out on Leeds United star Raphinha, they pull you back in.

According to a report from Brazilian site Universo Online, the 25-year-old has rejected an initial contract offer from Leeds United and now Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and FC Barcelona are back in the mix and looking to capitalize:

Raphinha rejected the first renewal proposal with Leeds. In order to accept a new contract with the English club, the striker warned that he wants to reduce the amount of the termination penalty, currently set at around 70 million pounds. In the Brazilian’s market view, the price set in the contract today for the Whites makes it difficult to transfer in the near future - in recent weeks, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Liverpool have made the first concrete surveys to move forward with a possible agreement.

While a lower buyout would certainly make Raphinha attractive to Bayern Munich, there is no guarantee that the Rekordmeister will be in a position to spent even half of the Leeds United star’s current release clause.

Clearly, there would have to be some major financial finagling and some roster movement for Bayern Munich to get seriously involved for Raphinha at this point.

It just seems unlikely...which is exactly what Sky’s Florian Plettenberg is reporting: