Germany Watch: Hansi Flick still planning with Florian Wirtz for World Cup

The Germany national team coach is still hoping to bring in the Leverkusen star who has just suffered an ACL injury.

By Jack Laushway
/ new
Eintracht Frankfurt v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Hasan Bratic/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Florian Wirtz is undoubtedly one of Germany’s top prospects, if not already Germany’s best prospect. Wirtz is having another great season in the Bundesliga with 7 goals and 10 assists in just 24 appearances in the Bundesliga. Unfortunately, Wirtz’s spectacular season was cut short after an ACL injury that will take him out of action.

Wirtz will be injured for quite some time but German national team coach Hansi Flick is hoping to bring in the Leverkusen star for the World Cup in November. Hansi Flick believes that Wirtz has enough time to recover and travel with the team to Qatar in November.

Florian Wirtz is expected to come back in September but a timeline for an ACL injury recovery can vary. Wirtz will need time to not just recover but get his fitness back up after several months without any time on the pitch. Wirtz would be a great asset for die Mannschaft if he is able to make it to Qatar. Hopefully, we see him there in Doha in November.

